Wisconsin, Georgia preparing for a recount,: Here are the rules for other states

Other states could face the same recount fate, but they all have different rules.

HOUSTON — President Donald Trump’s campaign has already made it clear they will be asking for a recount in Wisconsin, and now, it appears Georgia will be doing the same.

The rules for a recount vary by state and aren’t always automatic.

In Georgia, a candidate has two days to request a recount once the results are certified, but only if the margin of votes is less than half a percent of the entire votes cast.

The Georgia Secretary of State is already saying the recount will happen.

“By approximately 5 million votes cast, we’ll have a margin of a few thousand," said Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State.

Georgia joins Wisconsin in now planning for a recount.

In Wisconsin, a candidate can request one if the margin is less than 1 percent. Republicans have made it clear they will do that, and it won’t come cheap.

“The last recount cost about $3.5 million, and that’s something that the party requesting the recount has to pay on their own," said Renee Knake Jefferson, University of Houston law professor.

But other states could face the same recount fate.

Ballotpedia says Pennsylvania is required by law to order a recount if the margin is half a percent or less. A recount can be requested on a county level, but has to be done by three different voters, and they may be responsible for the cost.

In Arizona, state law requires a recount when the margin is .1 percent or less. But Arizona does not allow candidates to request a recount.

Michigan is also required by law to do a recount if the margin is 2,000 votes or less. A candidate can petition for a recount if they believe there was fraud or a mistake.