How a recount in Wisconsin would work | Connect the Dots

These are the rules and potential outcomes for recounting presidential election ballots.

In this contested presidential race, it’s looking like a recount is going to happen. But how will it work and what is the potential outcome?

Let’s connect the dots!

Wisconsin recount trailing candidate

As the counting of ballots continues in several states, there is already talks of a recount in Wisconsin. President Donald Trump’s campaign announced it wants one, but there are rules in place for who gets to put in the request.

In Wisconsin, it must be the candidate who is behind and they have to be within one percentage point of the leader.

2016 Wisconsin recount

We have had a recount in Wisconsin recently.

In 2016, Green Party candidate Jill Stein requested a recount. They later changed the rules to say only the candidate losing by one percent or less could make that request. In that case, President Trump had won the state by about 23,000 votes.

2016 recount found 131 votes

In that case, the recount didn’t make much of a difference. Hillary Clinton had already conceded the race by the time it was happening. And in the end, only 131 votes were added to Trump’s total.

While election experts are expecting similar results this time around, the state’s governor warned there is always the possibility of a major reporting error, telling both sides to just wait for the results to be official.