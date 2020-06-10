Last day to register to vote comes and goes in Texas

Monday was the last day to register to vote in the state of Texas.

HOUSTON — Monday, Oct. 5 was the last day to register to vote in Texas. Many first-time voters didn't take any chances of missing the big day and had already registered to vote.

"I’m 18 and (I) registered to vote when I got my driver’s license," Olexia Vazquez said.

"I just turned 20 years old and I just registered a couple of months ago," another first-time voter said.

On Monday, the Harris County Tax Office was busy with people dropping off last-minute forms.

"It is extremely busy with people coming in to register and the volunteer deputies are bringing their applications as well," said Pamela Dora-Thomas, with the Harris County Tax Office.

In order to register to vote, you need to be 18-years or older and must be a U.S. citizen. You also need to fill out a voter registration form and turn it into your county registrar's office. In Harris County, that is the Tax Office. You either had to deliver it in person Monday or make sure it's mailed and post marked before the Oct. 3 deadline.

If you moved and still live in the same county, it’s easy to update your address.