How coronavirus is impacting Texas' voter registration efforts

Getting new voters to the polls this year is a lot harder because of the pandemic.

In an election year, non-profits on both sides of the political spectrum hit the streets and knock on doors, all in an effort to register new voters. But during a global pandemic all that comes to an end.

According to the Texas Tribune, that means in the Lone Star State, new registrations are down 24 percent compared to the same time frame in 2016.

How you have to register to vote in Texas doesn’t help the situation, either.

Forty-one states have passed legislation allowing residents to register online. Texas is not one of them. A recent court ruling has forced the state to allow people renewing their driver’s license online to be able to register to vote online as well, but that’s being appealed.

The low registration numbers this year affect both parties but could be a little more painful for Democrats.

Some political watchers say Texas is not a red state so much as a low voter turnout state. The thinking being, if you increased voter turnout there is a very good chance Texas would turn blue.

That may have gotten harder this year thanks to COVID-19.