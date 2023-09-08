Why do you need to do your homework before the back-to-school tax-free weekend?

Getting the most out of the Texas Sales Tax Holiday will take some preplanning.

HOUSTON — Starting this Friday, you can buy certain school supplies in Texas tax-free if they are less than $100. However, before you head to the store you will want to get out your composition notebook and No. 2 pencil.

Be sure to check what items are eligible for tax-free weekend

First things first, make a list and check which items are eligible for tax-free weekend. You can find the list of eligible items here.

Texas tax-free weekend 2023 | List of what qualifies and what doesn't

It can be a little confusing which items qualify. For example, football pads aren’t eligible but tennis shoes are, so do your research first.

Also, while tax-free weekend offers some savings, for most of us, it is an 8% discount. The good news is a lot of stores also offer sales on back-to-school items during this time so you can stack up the savings.

Look for special promotions, coupons, and discounts to help stretch your dollar even further.

Does online shopping qualify for tax-free weekend in Texas?

Also, don’t forget you can get tax-free savings online as well which means you don’t have to limit your price comparisons to brick-and-mortar stores.

If you are doing your shopping in person, you may want to head out sooner than later. This is a popular weekend for shopping, and it is not just parents looking to score some deals.

Experts recommend hitting the stores early in the morning to avoid the melee. There is also the added bonus that some stores offer early-bird deals.

Ask for a rain check for out-of-stock items