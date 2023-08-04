Everything you need to know about free and reduced lunch program at Houston area school districts

One of your most asked back-to-school questions is how to apply for free lunch. You asked, we answered.

HOUSTON — When it comes to school lunches, in the Houston area, parents and guardians asked a number of questions on our KHOU 11’s back-to-school survey. The most frequently asked questions centered on free lunch are: Who is eligible? How to apply? How does the free lunch program work?

We took your questions, did the research and got you some answers.

Let’s take a look at the free and reduced lunch process at Houston ISD and some of the largest districts surrounding it.

Aldine Independent School District

Aldine ISD announced ahead of the school year that all students in the district would get free breakfast and lunch regardless of income.

“The Aldine ISD recently announced it would operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2023-2024 school year. Schools qualifying to run CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This approach reduces burdens for families and school administrators and helps ensure students receive nutritious meals.”

Cy-Fair Independent School District

While Cy-Fair ISD doesn’t outline income requirements for free or reduced lunch on its website, it does say anyone who thinks their child qualifies should apply. Only one application per household is required regardless of the number of children.

You can log in or create at School Cafe to apply.

Fort Bend Independent School District

Fort Bend ISD is accepting free and reduced lunch applications for the 2023-2024 school year now. Students who wish to receive free or reduced lunch should submit an application, even if they received the benefit last school year. Only one application is needed for all children in the household.

You can apply through School Café.

Houston Independent School District

Most HISD students will have the opportunity to receive free school breakfast and lunch. Students who attend the following schools must complete the Free/Reduced Price Meal Application to receive meals based on their individual eligibility status.

Kinder High School for Performing and Visual Arts

Horn Elementary

Travis Elementary

Oak Forest Elementary

River Oaks Elementary

West University Elementary

Roberts Elementary

All students attending any other HISD schools may continue to receive school lunch and breakfast at no cost.

Katy Independent School District

Families of Katy ISD can apply for free and reduced lunch through SchoolCafe Instant Online Application Processing. If you don't have access to internet, a paper application can be provided and returned to any school office.

Once you apply, a notification letter will be emailed or sent home with the youngest child listed on the application with your child’s status.

If you received free lunch last school year, a new one will need to be completed for the 2023-2024 school year.

If you have more than one child, only one application is needed for each household.



Your household size and total household income are used to determine your child's eligibility.



Foster children, in certain cases, are eligible for free and reduced-price meals regardless of income.

Klein ISD

Klein ISD has not updated its website with 2023-2024 information. We have reached out for the latest.

Lamar CISD

Parents and guardians can apply for free and reduced lunch at Lamar CISD through School Café.

All students regardless of income, who attend the following schools will get free lunch and breakfast for the 2023-2024 school year:

ACL

Arredondo

Austin

Beasley

Bowie

Culver

George Jr. High

Hutchison

Jackson

Jane Long

JJAEP

Lamar High

Lamar Jr. High

McNeill Elementary

Meyer

Navarro

Phelan Elementary

Pink

Randle High

Seguin

Smith

Taylor Ray

Terry High

Thomas Elementary

Travis

Velasquez

Wessendorff

Williams

Wright Jr. High

All other qualifying students at CISD schools not listed must fill out an online application to receive free or reduced lunch.

Pearland Independent School District

Pearland ISD has not updated its website with 2023-2024 information. We have reached out for the latest.

