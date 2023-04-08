How to talk to your kids about milestone moments

When talking with your children, make sure to celebrate the changes.

HOUSTON — As your education station, KHOU 11 is looking at milestone moments for your kids as they get ready for the new school year. An expert who helps parents have those necessary conversations with their children about growing up shared some tips.

Therapist and parent coach Dr. Angela Jones said the first thing you want to do is celebrate your kids when they are moving into those milestone grades.

“If they are going from 5th grade to 6th grade or elementary to middle school, of course, you want to prepare them and let them know these are the changes that can happen, but you also want to give them the encouragement of 'I know you are going to do great and I’m so proud you,'” Jones said.

Your kids hearing "I’m proud of you," gives them a certain glow and sense of confidence to move forward. Acting scared or nervous about your child going up in grade level is a negative energy they can feel and Jones said you don’t want them to feed off of that. There are also certain conversations you should be having with your kids leading up to that jump in milestone grades.

Jones told KHOU 11 that for kids going into elementary school, emphasizing to your child the importance of following a class and lunchroom routine is vital. For elementary into middle school, or middle into high school. Jones explained what you should already be educating your pre-teen or teenagers about.

“By the time they get to sixth grade, you should already have talked to them about body autonomy, boundaries, what’s not OK and what is OK in regard to touching, what to say, what to do,” Jones said.

Avoiding these tough topics can do more harm than good. Finally, Jones talked about not trying to solve everything for your kids when they get older, but letting them make mistakes so they can learn to figure out how to problem solve on their own.

