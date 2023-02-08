Why should you wait to buy some school supplies?

According to experts, you can save money when you delay some purchases on your list.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — It is time to think about back-to-school shopping and as parents know those lists can be long. The days of showing up with a notebook and a No. 2 pencil are long gone.

Parents spend an average $890 on school supplies

According to the National Retail Federation, parents with kids in elementary through high school plan on spending an average of $890. However, according to the experts, the secret to saving some money is to have a little patience and not buy all your school supplies right now.

Another school year is here and as your Education Station, KHOU 11 wants to hear from you. Use this survey to tell us what's important to you for the upcoming school year.

Why parents should wait to buy school clothes

So what can you wait to buy? Experts say to hold off on buying all your kid’s school clothes.

Obviously, they have to have something to wear for the first couple of weeks but clothes tend to go on clearance right after Labor Day so that could be a good time to buy the bulk of them.

Notebooks, pens, and pencils discounted

Same thing goes for basics like notebooks, pens and pencils. those tend to get deeply discounted in September.

So while students will need some of the supplies at the start, it could be better to hold off a couple of weeks for the rest of them.

When is it a good time to buy computer?

When it comes to tech, some of the best savings are actually going on now. According to U.S. News, back-to-school shopping season is one of the best times to buy a new computer. That’s because stores often offer discounts on computers to lure shoppers.

Wait to buy student’s headphones later

But other items like headphones are better to buy later, not just for the discounts but also so you don’t waste money on the wrong item.