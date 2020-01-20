An inmate attacked two other inmates, killing a convicted child molester, California State Prison officials tell CBS affiliate KBAK.

The attack happened Thursday at the state's drug abuse treatment facility and prison in Corcoran, about an hour south of Fresno.

Inmate Jonathan Watson, 41, is accused of attacking two other inmates with a weapon, causing multiple wounds. An ambulance was called, and both inmates were taken to the medical center.

Inmate David Bobb, a 48-year-old convicted child molester, died while on the way to the hospital, officials said. Since 2005 he was serving life with the possibility of parole for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.

The attacker, Watson, has been in the prison since 2009. He's serving life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder.

The attack remains under investigation.

