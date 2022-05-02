President Biden to meet with parents of Houston man who hasn't been heard from since being abducted in Syria in 2012

Austin Tice is a Houston native and journalist who disappeared in the Middle East in 2012.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Joe Biden was expected to meet with the parents of Austin Tice in Washington D.C. on Monday.

Austin is a Houston native and journalist who disappeared in the Middle East in 2012.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired in 2019.

The meeting with Marc and Debra Tice comes months after the pair has pleaded with the Biden administration for a presidential meeting to discuss the details of their son's disappearance. The meeting also comes as Marine veteran Trevor Reed was returned to the U.S. from Russia after being detained in Russia since the summer of 2019.

The last known confirmation of Austin being alive was more than nine years ago when a video emerged showing the freelance journalist tied up and blindfolded, according to CBS News.

Austin's parents have been actively pursuing to bring their son home since his disappearance. They have called on several presidents to interfere and initiate diplomatic talks to bring their son back to the U.S.

During Donald Trump's presidential run, he sent two administration officials to Syria to try to negotiate Austin's release, but officials failed to secure his freedom, CBS News reported.

During that time, Syrian officials told CBS News that the Syrian government said no discussion about U.S. hostages could take place as long as U.S. military forces remained in Syria.

KHOU 11 reporter Shern-Min Chow is following this story throughout the day and will have more details on KHOU 11 News at 4 and 5 p.m.