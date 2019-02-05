HOUSTON — Thursday is an important day for you to Stand for Houston.

It's a story you'll probably be seeing in your Facebook and Twitter feeds. People nationwide are pitching in to help a Houston journalist missing in Syria.

They're calling this a “Night Out for Austin Tice.” Restaurants all over the country, including several spread out all over the Houston area, are raising money and awareness for him.

The restaurants will be donating part of their proceeds to a new fund. That's an addition to the FBI’s $1 million reward for information leading to Austin’s return.

Austin's parents Debra and Marc have been trying hard to free their son since 2012. They've been on CBS This Morning pleading their case for his safe return, and they've traveled to the Middle East as well.

And if you want to know who's supporting this effort –a little bit of everyone.

Restaurants like Pok Pok all the way in Portland are tweeting about it. So is the Committee to Protect Journalists, and just everyday people like Amara.

She went to high school with Austin’s siblings and encourages you to dine out at one of the participating restaurants.

Here is the list of Texas restaurants that are participating:

The ‘401 Table and Tap

6700 Ferris St.

Bellaire, TX 77401

(832) 962-7649

bellagreen

2305 W Alabama St

Houston, TX 77098

(713) 533-0777

bellagreen

2501 Research Forest Dr

The Woodlands, TX 77381

(281) 292-4515

Boheme

307 Fairview St.

Houston, TX 77006

(713) 529-1099

Georgia James

1100 Westheimer Rd.

Houston, TX 77006

(832) 241-5088

The Gold Fish

724 N. Mesquite

Corpus Christi, TX 78401

(361) 980-7171

Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen

2631 Underwood Rd

La Porte, TX 77571

(281) 470-7424

Güero’s Taco Bar

1412 S Congress Ave.

Austin, TX 78704

(512) 447-7688

Jason’s Deli Dairy Ashford

14604 Memorial Dr.

Houston, TX 77079

(281) 531-1999

Jimmy Changas

5144 Center St

Pasadena, TX 77505

(713) 575-2700

Luby’s

1414 Waugh Drive

Houston, TX 77019

(713) 528-0880

Luby’s

1727 Old Spanish Trail

Houston, TX 77054

(713) 797-0078

Luby’s

1743 Post Oak Blvd

Houston, TX 77056

(713) 622-1713

Luby’s

9797A South Post Oak Rd

Houston, TX 77096

(713) 728-4841

Lytle Land & Cattle Co.

1150 E South. 11th St.

Abilene, TX 79602

(325) 677-1925

Max’s Wine Dive

214 Fairview St., Ste. 2

Houston, TX 77006

(713) 528-9200

Max’s Wine Dive

4720 Washington Ave., Ste. B

Houston, TX 77007

(713) 880-8737

One Fifth Mediterranean

1658 Westheimer Rd.

Houston, TX 77006

(713) 955-1024

Saint Arnold Beer Garden

2000 Lyons Ave.

Houston, TX 77020

(832) 588-4424

UB Preserv

1609 Westheimer Rd.

Houston, TX 77006

(346) 406-5923

Tap here for a complete list of participating restaurants.

