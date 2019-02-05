HOUSTON — Thursday is an important day for you to Stand for Houston.
It's a story you'll probably be seeing in your Facebook and Twitter feeds. People nationwide are pitching in to help a Houston journalist missing in Syria.
They're calling this a “Night Out for Austin Tice.” Restaurants all over the country, including several spread out all over the Houston area, are raising money and awareness for him.
The restaurants will be donating part of their proceeds to a new fund. That's an addition to the FBI’s $1 million reward for information leading to Austin’s return.
Austin's parents Debra and Marc have been trying hard to free their son since 2012. They've been on CBS This Morning pleading their case for his safe return, and they've traveled to the Middle East as well.
And if you want to know who's supporting this effort –a little bit of everyone.
Restaurants like Pok Pok all the way in Portland are tweeting about it. So is the Committee to Protect Journalists, and just everyday people like Amara.
She went to high school with Austin’s siblings and encourages you to dine out at one of the participating restaurants.
Here is the list of Texas restaurants that are participating:
The ‘401 Table and Tap
6700 Ferris St.
Bellaire, TX 77401
(832) 962-7649
bellagreen
2305 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 533-0777
bellagreen
2501 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77381
(281) 292-4515
Boheme
307 Fairview St.
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 529-1099
Georgia James
1100 Westheimer Rd.
Houston, TX 77006
(832) 241-5088
The Gold Fish
724 N. Mesquite
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
(361) 980-7171
Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen
2631 Underwood Rd
La Porte, TX 77571
(281) 470-7424
Güero’s Taco Bar
1412 S Congress Ave.
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 447-7688
Jason’s Deli Dairy Ashford
14604 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 531-1999
Jimmy Changas
5144 Center St
Pasadena, TX 77505
(713) 575-2700
Luby’s
1414 Waugh Drive
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 528-0880
Luby’s
1727 Old Spanish Trail
Houston, TX 77054
(713) 797-0078
Luby’s
1743 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
(713) 622-1713
Luby’s
9797A South Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77096
(713) 728-4841
Lytle Land & Cattle Co.
1150 E South. 11th St.
Abilene, TX 79602
(325) 677-1925
Max’s Wine Dive
214 Fairview St., Ste. 2
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 528-9200
Max’s Wine Dive
4720 Washington Ave., Ste. B
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 880-8737
One Fifth Mediterranean
1658 Westheimer Rd.
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 955-1024
Saint Arnold Beer Garden
2000 Lyons Ave.
Houston, TX 77020
(832) 588-4424
UB Preserv
1609 Westheimer Rd.
Houston, TX 77006
(346) 406-5923
Tap here for a complete list of participating restaurants.
