Mayor Turner to provide update on city's COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. | Watch live here

HOUSTON — Coming up at 3 p.m. -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will provide an update on the city's response to COVID-19.

The mayor is expected to talk about the rise in COVID-19 cases in the city of Houston and what local leaders are doing to flatten the curve. He is also expected to address businesses that are not complying with Gov. Greg Abbott's new executive order.

Last week, Texans learned there was a dramatic increase in cases within the state, so much so, that Abbott decided to pause re-opening plans and limit in-person services at bars and restaurants.

All Texas bars were ordered to shut down in-person services Friday and restaurants were required to limit capacity to 50 percent. Also, outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people are not required to be approved by local governments.

Also last week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo moved Harris County to COVID-19 Level 1, which means COVID-19 is "severe & "uncontrolled."

She also put Harris County, which includes the city of Houston, under a "Stay Home, Work Safe" advisory.

This advisory urges Harris County residents to stay home and only leave the house for essential needs like groceries and medical supplies.