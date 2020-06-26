New Stay Home Work Safe order to be announced as Harris County moves to COVID-19 Level 1

Judge Lina Hidalgo is expected to announce at 11 a.m. that we've moved into a severe & uncontrolled level of COVID-19 spread in Harris County. Watch it here.

HOUSTON — Harris County is expected to return to a Stay Home Work Safe order Friday as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The county has moved to red Level 1, "which signifies a severe and uncontrolled level of COVID-19, meaning outbreaks are present and worsening and that testing and contact tracing capacity is strained or exceeded."

At this level, residents should take action to minimize contacts with others wherever possible and avoid leaving home except for the most essential needs like going to the grocery store for food and medicine. All but essential workers should work from home, if possible.

County Judge Lina Hidalgo has scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference to explain what that means. We will carry it live on KHOU 11 and you can watch it on our app, Facebook and YouTube pages.

Also Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced plans to close all state bars to in-person service, effective at noon. Restaurants must return to 50% capacity. Also, outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people must be approved by local governments, with certain exceptions.

On Thursday, all regular ICU beds in Houston's Texas Medical Center were full, meaning some ICU patients would have to be moved to other areas not normally used for critical care.

Gov. Abbott told hospitals in Harris, Dallas, Travis and Bexar counties to postpone elective surgeries and procedures that aren't medically necessary to help open up beds.

CEOs at four major hospitals said they are equipped to handle the overload and have plenty of PPEs and ventilators.

Cases in Harris County and many other areas of Texas have been soaring since Memorial Day Weekend.

Pleas from local and state leaders to wear masks and social distance have, in many cases, fallen on deaf ears.

The state reported just under 6,000 new cases Thursday, the third straight day for a new single-day record.