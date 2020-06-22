List of mask orders in the Houston area: Who's requiring face coverings and who's not

HOUSTON — Here's a running list of what Houston-area counties and cities are saying about whether or not they will have mask requirements.
(If your community isn't listed, no requirement or public statement has been issued.)
- FORT BEND COUNTY
Required? Not yet | As of June 21, the county's judge is asking the public to fill out a survey to see whether or not the public believes there should be a rule for masks for face coverings. You can take that survey here.
- GALVESTON COUNTY
Required? No - but they are encouraged | Statement June 22: "To help slow the spread of COVID-19: - Practice social distancing - Wear a mask when unable to socially distance - Wash hands regularly - Frequently disinfect objects and surfaces - Stay home when you're sick - Avoid touching your face."
- HARRIS COUNTY
Required? Yes | Read the full order here. Beginning Monday, June 22, you must wear a face covering when entering any business in Harris County. Acceptable garments include a homemade mask, scarf, bandanna or handkerchief.
- LA MARQUE
Required? Yes | On Friday, June 19, 2020, the mayor signed a proclamation stating in part that stated "all citizens will wear masks and social distance in public within the corporate limits of the City of La Marque." This includes in businesses, in parks, or on the street. If you are outside of your home or your vehicle, you need to wear a mask. It is the slightest of inconveniences in exchange for your safety, the safety of your family and the safety of our city. We still have masks available at city hall for our citizens. All you have to do is drive through the utility payment windows and show your ID with a La Marque address or a La Marque utility bill, and we will give you up to four per household.
- MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Required? No | From County Judge Mark Keough on June 19: "While several larger Texas counties have issued mandates on businesses requiring them to require the public to wear a mask. No such order exist in Montgomery County and there are no plans for any such order to be issued. Individuals and businesses alike can and will make the decision for what is best for them with regard to wearing a mask."
Are we missing a community's statement on this list? Email us at web@khou.com
