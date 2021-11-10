Therapy dogs welcome YES Prep Southwest students, staff back to school

Monday was not a normal day for YES Prep Southwest students. Instead, the campus centered all activities around healing.

HOUSTON — Today is no ordinary school day for YES Prep Southwest students. After taking a week off due to a shooting inside the school, students returned to the campus, not to focus on schoolwork, but to heal.

Therapy dogs Rebal, Grace, Gus and Pickle Juice — all with Hope Animal-Assisted Crisis Response — were brought on campus to provide comfort to students who are still shaken up about the school shooting that happened on Oct. 1 that injured principal Eric Espinoza.

In addition to the four-legged friends, dozens of counselors are present at the school to offer help, including Dr. Julie Kaplow, founder of Santa Fe Resiliency Center.

Students will be dismissed early today to prepare for a normal school day Tuesday.

More than 900 students were at YES Prep Southwest at the time 25-year-old Dexter Kelsey allegedly shot through the front doors of the campus then shot Espinoza in the back.

Students and staff members thrust into active shooter protocols when they were informed of the shooting. Parents rushed to the campus after hearing the news.

Fortunately, no one else was injured in this shooting, but the emotional and mental scar could be permanent.

“It’s traumatic to go through this and certainly there’s a good possibility that feeling of shock is still with them,” KHOU Mental Health Expert Bill Prasad said. “At times they will be hyper-vigilant, meaning that maybe a noise, a bang, might startle them.”