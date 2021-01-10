What we know about the suspect in the shooting at YES Prep Southwest

According to a law enforcement source, 25-year-old Dexter Kelsey confessed and said he was hearing voices.

HOUSTON — We’re learning more about the suspect in the shooting at YES Prep Southwest Secondary Friday.

Family members, as well as two sources, confirm to us that 25-year-old Dexter Kelsey was the suspected shooter. The family says police called them Friday to tell them they had Kelsey in custody.

According to a law enforcement source, Kelsey confessed to the shooting, telling police he was hearing voices and was not after the principal, but rather a different staff member.

The family is very upset over the news, saying the allegations sound nothing like the person they know.

“Dexter, he’s on the quiet side,” said his mother Doris Kelsey. “And even in school, he didn’t in school, he didn’t get in trouble in school or nothing. Even in school. He was the quiet kid. I called him my good child.”

“I can’t see all these years, you got that kind of hatred still in your heart and then all of a sudden, you just explode,” said Dexter Kelsey’s father, Tony. “I can’t believe that.”