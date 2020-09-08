Family tries to save woman fatally shoot at apartment complex in south Houston, police say

The victim's family claims the shooting was accidental, but police said it's still unclear.

HOUSTON — A woman was fatally shot overnight at an apartment complex in south Houston.

Houston police and firefighters responded to a shooting call at 10:12 p.m. in the 3300 block of Alice Street.

Investigators said the woman’s uncle was performing CPR on the victim when first responders arrived. The woman, who is believed to be between 19 or 20 years old, suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest.

They were unable to resuscitate her, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family claims it was an accident, but police said it's still unclear.

Everyone inside the apartment at the time of the shooing have been detained for questioning, police said.

A homicide investigation is currently underway.