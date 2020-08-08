2 Houston heroes honored after losing their battles to COVID-19

Two local heroes were honored for their service in the community as both lost their lives to COVID-19.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — It was a solemn day for Houston Fire Department and the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's Office. Both departments are mourning the loss of their brothers.

The Houston Fire Department lost 17-year veteran Gerardo Pacheco, otherwise known as "Jerry." Pacheco spent 4 years in the Navy and later became a firefighter and paramedic for HFD.

50-year-old Pacheco died in the hospital due to coronavirus complications.

"If you knew Jerry, you met him on scene, he treated every single patient, every single run like family. Even if he was having a bad day. You wouldn’t know it," Bobby Delgado said.

But he wasn’t just known for the many lives he saved. He was remembered for his big heart and laughter.

"Your dad was a good man a great man that will be greatly missed," Delgado said.

The brothers are in blue grieving the loss of 53-year-old Mark Brown. Brown served in law enforcement for 23 years. He spent his final three years as a deputy with the Harris County Constables in Pct 5.

Brown was hospitalized back in May and lost his battle against COVID this week.

"He was warm and gregarious always willing to lend a hand," said Dr. John Stephens, a local pastor.

But his wife wanted to make sure her husband didn’t spend his last hours alone, so she was able to get him home to be with family.

"When his time with us was coming to an end, his mom was able to hold his hand. Our kids surrounded him and I held his head in my arms. All I could do was tell him how much I loved him," said Michelle Brown.