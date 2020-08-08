x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Local News

Bomb threat at Hobby Airport turns out to be a hoax, police say

HPD says a man planning to fly into Houston from St. Louis Saturday morning said he checked in a bag carrying explosives.
A Southwest Airlines Co. Boeing 737-3H4 plane moves along a runway at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas, U.S., on Monday, Feb. 3, 2014. Southwest Airlines Co., the largest domestic carrier, will begin flying to 15 new destinations from Dallas Love Field when flight restrictions at the airport closest to downtown end in October. Photographer Ben Torres/Bloomberg via Getty Images

HOUSTON — Houston Airport System was notified Saturday of a bomb threat that luckily turned out to only be a set of golf clubs.

Investigators said the man who made the threat never got on the plane and was detained at an airport in St. Louis. He was planning to take Southwest Flight 6869 to Houston’s Hobby Airport.

He claimed to have checked in a bag carrying explosives. That bag made it to Houston about 11:30 p.m. and was immediately inspected by HPD officers. It was reportedly cleared within eight minutes.

A spokesperson for the Houston Airport System confirmed no bomb was found— only a set of golf clubs and a few other non-threatening items.

It still unclear what charges the man will face if any.

MORE LOCAL NEWS ON KHOU.COM

Related Articles

 