MISSOURI CITY, Texas — First responders rescued a woman from her car after it crashed into a lake in a Fort Bend County neighborhood overnight.

This happened just after 10 p.m. Monday near Kirkpatrick Way and Riverstone Crossing Drive in the Riverstone neighborhood.

At that time, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies say they received a call that a car had crashed into the lake. Three deputies and Missouri City firefighters responded to the scene and were able to pull the driver from the car that was under water after smashing the driver’s side window.

The woman was transported by Fort Bend EMS to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The Houston Police Department’s Dive Team was called to the scene to help recover the vehicle and to make sure no one else was inside the car.

Deputies say the heavy fog was likely a factor in the crash. They added the woman had just started a new job in the area and may have not known her way around.

Her identity has not been released.

