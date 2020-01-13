HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Breaking this morning: a 16-month-old boy is said to be okay after he was taken by two men who stole his family’s car.

The child was still inside the vehicle at the time.

The vehicle theft happened at a Shell station on Homestead in northeast Harris County. Officials said a married couple left their car running with their child in the car seat while they were inside the convenience store.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office put out an all-points bulletin after the theft.

A short time later a park ranger at MacGregor Park, about 17 miles away, found the baby wandering. As deputies responded, they said they located the suspects still inside the stolen vehicle.

The car thieves led deputies on a chase down the Eastex Freeway to the 610 North Loop at TC Jester.

The two men are now in custody that baby is going to be okay, officials said. The child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and watch #HTownRush for updates on KHOU 11.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter