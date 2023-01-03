x
Woman, child found shot to death in Spring area, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman and child were found shot to death along Vernal Glen Circle.
Credit: KHOU 11

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman and child were found shot to death Tuesday afternoon in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez tweeted about the incident around 2:30 p.m. and said preliminary information showed that the woman and a child, who was possibly 6 years old, were found shot to death along Vernal Glen Circle, which is just west of the North Freeway and just north of Cypresswood Drive.

It's unclear if a suspect has been identified or taken into custody.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.

