The impact of holidays on domestic violence survivors

The Texas Council on Family Violence said they don't see a rise in cases, rather the holidays make it harder for victims to leave.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — In Houston, it seems like every holiday season we report on cases of domestic violence. However, the Texas Council on Family Violence said numbers don’t necessarily show a rise this time of year. What they do show, they said, is the holidays make it harder for victims to leave.

“Every time you make a decision as a survivor you are taking in a number of factors and certainly one of them is trying to stay in a home during the holiday season,” Public Policy Director Molly Voyles said. “What happens, typically when you are making those safety decisions, is the potential for the violence to grow.”

Warning signs can look different, but one to watch for is withdrawing from daily activities. One of the biggest problems, when victims do decide to leave, they are often turned away from shelters.

“Over 75% of survivors in Harris County who are seeking shelter, despite the great work of the amazing programs you have there, they might be turned away just because there is no space,” Voyles said.

The council said it's planning to ask state lawmakers for $88 million in funding when the legislative session starts next January.

When gathering for the holidays, Voyles said, there may be more victims in your own community than you realize.

“We do know that one in three Texans are survivors of family violence, so making sure as we are in our homes, as we are hanging out with our friends, as we are hanging out at work, we can all be advocates,” Voyles said.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-787-3224.