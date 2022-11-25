Domestic violence cases increase during holidays, expert says

The numbers nationally are hard to fathom and the effects are immeasurable, according to one expert.

HOUSTON — Less than 24 hours apart, multiple deadly incidents happened in Harris County where domestic violence was suspected.

“What we are looking at is stressors,” said JEM Wellness & Counseling trauma therapist Chau Nguyen.

Nguyen said the rise in domestic violence around the holidays is an unfortunate reality.

“Just like the pandemic, we look at stressors like finances and family," Nguyen said.

Authorities said just after family and friends finished eating Thanksgiving dinner Thursday night, a suspect opened fire in a Spring Branch home leaving two people dead and two more critically injured. That suspect has since been taken into custody. Police said the suspect was the ex-husband of the woman who was killed in this case.

“Came in through the back door and just started firing,” said HPD Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu.

Nguyen said the signs of domestic violence can be any number of ways a person exerts power or control over another.

“It can look like many things, things that are unhealthy in an intimate partner relationship, like jealousy, like anger, like verbal abuse, like financial abuse, taking away the finances, using the kids as a pawn," Nguyen said.

On Friday, authorities say a man's ex-girlfriend was shot and killed in Northwest Harris County when a suspect forced himself inside an apartment and shot her. That suspect has also been taken into custody.

“We’ve had an influx of domestic-related this year," says Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Thomas Gilliland.

The numbers nationally are hard to fathom and the effects are immeasurable, according to Nguyen.

“Every minute, 20 Americans are victimized by another person physically," Nguyen said.

“This becomes in the public domain. And it is a public health crisis," she continued.

For those people looking to get out of this kind of situation or help someone get out she recommends knowing what she calls the three "Rs."

"Recognize, respond and refer. Tell them that it's okay, that they don't deserve this, that they don't have to be alone, that there are resources," Nguyen said.

And it’s important to remember that leaving can often be the most dangerous time, so having a plan is very important, she said.

“There are a number of organizations here in our community that can help survivors navigate the difficult and complicated situations of intimate partner violence," says Nguyen.