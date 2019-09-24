JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A passerby spotted a woman's body floating in a drainage canal in the western part of Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.

Hours after the body was found on Moore Road, investigators said they had also recovered the woman’s SUV at the scene and were in the process of notifying her family.

The license plate on that vehicle is registered to an address in Beaumont.

It’s unclear how or why the woman was in the water, but the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this death is not storm related.

An autopsy will likely take place as quickly as Wednesday morning. Investigators are hopeful that will give some indication as to how the woman died.

