HOUSTON — At Kingwood United Methodist Church, families keep coming looking for help after Tropical Storm Imelda.

"This time we got 18 inches of water," said Sharon Dover. "Outside we had 2 to 3 feet. We lost everything this time."

Everyone in line has their own Imelda horror story to share. Dover had just barely bounced back from the last flood.

"We had just gotten our last wall painted a week before this flood hit," said Dover.

RELATED: What will it take for Texas to get federal money to recover from Imelda?

RELATED: VERIFY: After Imelda, mail still being processed despite damaged USPS facilities

The Kingwood location is one of two flood recovery centers set up by Harris County. Volunteers say it has been nonstop since they opened the doors yesterday morning.

"We needed cleaning supplies badly," said Gay Lynne Crosby. "We didn't have enough cleaning supplies for all that's going on in there."

In 12 hours, more than 300 flooding victims walked into the Kingwood location to pick up food, water and cleaning supplies.

"We've been getting rid of everything, cleaning walls, picking up debris," said Crosby.

Some lost more than others, but all of them need a helping hand. The Red Cross, Baker Ripley and other groups are there to answer questions and help get families on the path to rebuilding.

"People have the heart to help, the key is knowing what to do," said Jon Crosby.

RELATED: Deshaun Watson invites Aldine player who saved mom, toddler from Imelda's floods to Texans game

The problem is families are storm fatigued and tired of having to pick up the pieces. Families comes here also in search of a little hope.

"We've been working almost everyday, long days," said Dover. "We're worn out and we can't do it again."

Flood Recovery Center locations:

Kingwood United Methodist Church

1799 Woodland Hills Drive, Rm. K-105

Kingwood, TX 77339



Grayson Community Center

13828 Corpus Christie St.

Houston, TX 77015

Both locations will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM







