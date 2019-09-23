HOUSTON — The closure of I-10 over the San Jacinto River is creating headaches for drivers who depend on one of the busiest freeways in the country.

But their could be some relief coming soon.

On Monday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that plans are underway to combine eastbound and westbound traffic onto one side of the freeway. He said reconfiguration work should be done by the weekend.

Barges slammed into the bridge last Friday in the rough flood waters that came with Imelda.

Drivers are being directed around the bridge and calling this experience a "total nightmare."

Monday afternoon a long stream of cars and trucks were seen moving slowly along the feeder roads going east and west. Some drivers even pulled over to plot their next moves.

"In the meantime I’m gonna get an alternate route. I ain’t got no choice. This load I got has to be turned in today,” says Carl Belcher, a trucker.

The barges underneath the bridge have been removed and now sonar equipment is being used to inspect the bridge’s support pillars.

READ: Crews remove barges that struck I-10; bridge closed indefinitely

Drivers may be getting headaches but nearby businesses worry about their bottom line.

"My business is terrible on account of this,” says Alex Addy who owns a truck wash business along I-10.

There are alternate routes. The Lynchburg Ferry is back open, so that will help some drivers. The tolls have been waived on the Houston Ship Channel Bridge, and you can try Highways 90, 225 or 146.

Transportation officials say your best bet is to avoid the area altogether.

Still no word on when the bridge will reopen. Extensive inspections have to be done first.

