With George Floyd's killer convicted, Ben Crump turns attention to Baytown police shooting victim Pamela Turner

Crump is also representing Turner's children in a wrongful death lawsuit against ex-officer Juan De La Cruz and the City of Baytown.

HOUSTON — Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing the family of George Floyd, has turned his attention to Pamela Turner, the Baytown woman shot and killed by a police officer.

Shortly after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted, Crump announced his plans for a march for justice for Black women, including Turner.

“If you was outraged when you saw the video of George Floyd got killed by the police, then you should be equally outraged when you see the video of how they killed Pam Turner, an unarmed Black woman laying down on her back that he shot in the face, in the chest and in the stomach,” Crump said.

The demonstration will take place in May.

A Baytown police officer fatally shot Turner in 2019 during a struggle over the officer's stun gun.

In September 2020, De La Cruz was indicted by a grand jury on one count of aggravated assault by a public servant.

Crump is also representing Turner's children in a wrongful death federal lawsuit filed April 8 against officer Juan De La Cruz, the City of Baytown and Cypress Point Equity Partners, which owned the apartment complex where the shooting took place.

The family claims De La Cruz and the managers of the Brixton apartments harassed Turner because of her mental illness while she lived there.