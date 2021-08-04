Family of Pamela Turner files federal lawsuit against City of Baytown, former police officer, apartment complex

Attorney Ben Crumb announced the lawsuit, along with Turner’s family on Thursday which would have been Turner’s 46th birthday.

HOUSTON — The family of Pamela Turner has filed a federal lawsuit against former Baytown police officer Juan Pedro De La Cruz, the City of Baytown and the Brixton Apartments where she was killed.

De La Cruz allegedly killed Turner in May 2019 during an altercation at the apartment complex where they both lived.

After an investigation by the Texas Rangers, De La Cruz was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant. He was also fired from the Baytown Police Department.

De La Cruz was trying to arrest Turner on outstanding warrants when a fight broke out. Turner grabbed his Taser, shocking the officer who opened fire.

Attorney Ben Crumb announced the lawsuit, along with Turner’s family, on Thursday morning, which would have been Turner’s 46th birthday.

Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s mother, traveled to Houston to attend the news conference in support of the family. Palmer got emotional saying it’s hard to bury a child but it’s just as hard for Turner’s children to have buried their mother.

Taylor died in March 2020 when she was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police in her Louisville, Ky. apartment.

Both cases are entwined with the deaths of George Floyd and many other Black Americans at the hands of police officers.