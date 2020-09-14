Baytown officer charged in 2019 death of Pamela Turner

Pamela Turner was shot in May 2019 during an encounter with Officer Juan Delacruz in which he tried to arrest her for outstanding warrants.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown police officer has been indicted in connection to the 2019 death of Pamela Turner, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Officer Juan Delacruz has been charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, which is a first-degree felony that carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

“Every aspect of the case was independently investigated by the Texas Rangers and our Civil Rights Division prosecutors. Ultimately, we presented all of the evidence to a grand jury that determined the Baytown Police officer should be charged with a crime for his actions when he shot Ms. Turner. We respect their decision and we will be moving forward with prosecution,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

According to the DA's office, Delacruz is currently not in jail, but he will be given the opportunity to turn himself in so that a judge can set bail.

Delacruz allegedly shot Turner in May 2019 during an encounter in which Delacruz tried to arrest her for outstanding warrants. The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Garth Road -- where they both resided.

Authorities said during the encounter, Turner grabbed Delacruz's Taser, used it against him and that's when he shot her.