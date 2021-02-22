Donations needed for Greater Houston Winter Storm Relief Fund

The fund will be geared towards relief and recovery efforts for the City of Houston and Harris County.

HOUSTON — The city of Houston and Harris County have established a relief fund to help residents who were gravely impacted by the Texas Winter Storm.

At this time, the fund is not accepting applications, but Mayor Turner said donations are desperately needed to help those with relief efforts.

"I am asking the city to share what you have to those who are struggling in the city

To donate to the fund, click here.

How the fund works

Donations to the fund will be given to trusted non-profit organizations that can help fill in the gaps not met by local or federal efforts, Turner said.

The Greater Houston Community Foundation and the United Way of Greater Houston have been contracted to administer the funds.

Last week's devastating winter storm left behind massive damage due to the frigid cold temps and power outages.

Several videos sent to us from viewers show the grim impact the winter storm caused on all of Texas: roofs caved in from busted pipes, homes flooded due to water seeping in from the walls.