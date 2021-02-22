City of Houston urges residents to report winter storm damage

The damage reports will help the city assess the needs and also provide records needed for federal aid. Submitting this form is not a way to receive aid.

HOUSTON — As Houston leaders begin focusing on recovery efforts from the winter storm, they need to assess how widespread the damage is.

They are urging City of Houston residents to report residential damage caused by the severe weather.

Houstonians can submit damages via the following "Personal Property Damage Reporting" forms:

Do not use the survey to request direct assistance or disaster relief. Submitting this form is not a way to receive aid.

The city of Houston and Harris County are in the process of establishing a relief fund to help residents who were severely impacted by the Texas Winter Storm.

Editor's note: the video above is about plans to establish a relief fund for storm victims. That will be a separate applicaiton then the property damage.

At this time, the fund is not accepting applications, but Mayor Turner said donations are desperately needed to help those with relief efforts.

Instead, it will help the City of Houston provide an accurate summary of affected structures, which is required for the City and State to qualify for federal recovery assistance.





Additionally, it will allow City of Houston staff to understand the type of help the community needs as staff coordinates local resource with area partners.

Residents should continue to report broken pipes and water mains to 311 so that Houston Public Works can isolate the leak. To keep call wait times low, report service requests to 311 online at https://houstontx.gov/311 or via the Houston 311 app.