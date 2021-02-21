LIST: Food, water distribution sites in the Houston area

HOUSTON — As of Sunday, thousands of Houston-area residents remain without adequate water supply due to boil water notices. There are also those in need of food.
EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired Feb. 20.
In an effort to help those in need, local officials are setting up food and water distribution sites in several counties around our region. See the full list of locations below
If you are disabled and need water, Houston has set up a website where you can ask for water to be delivered to your residence.
Sunday food and/or water distribution sites:
New Light Church-LOVE City: WATER DISTRIBUTION
- 7317 E. Houston Road, Houston, 77027
- Distribution begins at 9:30 a.m.
Butler Stadium: WATER DISTRIBUTION
- 13755 S. Main Street, Houston, 77035
- Astros players, Astros Foundation
- Starts at 2 p.m. and goes as long as supplies last
Harris County Precinct 6 Constable's Office: FOOD AND WATER DISTRIBUTION
- 5900 Canal Street, Houston 77001
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. or as long as supplies last
- More details of drive-thru event here
NRG Stadium: FOOD AND WATER DISTRIBUTION
- BLUE lot of NRG Stadium - 8510 Kirby Dr.
- 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
- You can also visit the Houston Food Bank site and enter zip code to find other pantries hear you.
Missouri City Hall Complex: WATER DISTRIBUTION
- 1522 Texas Parkway and Fire Station No. 2 at 12043 McLain Blvd.
- Begins at 2 p.m.
State Rep Carol Alvarado: WATER DISTRIBUTION
- 7305 Navigation Blvd, Houston
- Begins at 1 p.m.
Molina Healthcare of Texas: FOOD DISTRIBUTION
- Viet Alley Restaurant -- 1210 Bellaire Blvd #133, Houston, TX 77072
- Begins at 4 p.m.
Monday distribution sites
Bethel's Heavenly Hands: FOOD AND WATER DISTRIBUTION
- 12660 Sandpiper Drive, Houston, 77035
- Distribution begins at 10 a.m.
This list will be updated as more sites are confirmed.