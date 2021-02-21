LIST: Food, water distribution sites in the Houston area

With boil water notices still in effect and some grocery stores bare, supplies have been in demand.

HOUSTON — As of Sunday, thousands of Houston-area residents remain without adequate water supply due to boil water notices. There are also those in need of food.

In an effort to help those in need, local officials are setting up food and water distribution sites in several counties around our region. See the full list of locations below

If you are disabled and need water, Houston has set up a website where you can ask for water to be delivered to your residence.

Sunday food and/or water distribution sites:

New Light Church-LOVE City: WATER DISTRIBUTION

7317 E. Houston Road, Houston, 77027

Distribution begins at 9:30 a.m.

Butler Stadium: WATER DISTRIBUTION

13755 S. Main Street, Houston, 77035

Astros players, Astros Foundation

Starts at 2 p.m. and goes as long as supplies last

Harris County Precinct 6 Constable's Office: FOOD AND WATER DISTRIBUTION

5900 Canal Street, Houston 77001

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. or as long as supplies last

NRG Stadium: FOOD AND WATER DISTRIBUTION

BLUE lot of NRG Stadium - 8510 Kirby Dr.

9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

You can also visit the Houston Food Bank site and enter zip code to find other pantries hear you.

Missouri City Hall Complex: WATER DISTRIBUTION

1522 Texas Parkway and Fire Station No. 2 at 12043 McLain Blvd.

Begins at 2 p.m.

State Rep Carol Alvarado: WATER DISTRIBUTION

7305 Navigation Blvd, Houston

Begins at 1 p.m.

Molina Healthcare of Texas: FOOD DISTRIBUTION

Viet Alley Restaurant -- 1210 Bellaire Blvd #133, Houston, TX 77072

Begins at 4 p.m.

Monday distribution sites

Bethel's Heavenly Hands: FOOD AND WATER DISTRIBUTION

12660 Sandpiper Drive, Houston, 77035

Distribution begins at 10 a.m.