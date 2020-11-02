HOUSTON — Six lucky couples, including one from Houston, will exchange onion rings this Valentine’s Day at Whataburger after winning the restaurant chain’s Whatawedding contest.

Whataburger chose the six couples among thousands of nationwide submissions. The couples, who are from six Texas cities, will tie the knot or renew their vows at Whataburger restaurants this Friday.

The winners are:

Viviane Huynh and Colton Jung, Houston

Huynh and Jung met about a year ago at a Whataburger after texting each other, one including, “we can either ask a million questions over this app, or we can go to Whataburger and get to know each other in person.”

The two had a long-distance relationship because of career changes, but they are reuniting in Houston this year to get married.

Huynh said Whataburger is a “welcome home” for her and is thrilled to get married at Whataburger.

Lesley McCloy and Devin Myler, San Antonio

Myler initially asked out McCloy because her “meme game was strong.” The two are first responders: Myler is in law enforcement, and McCloy is an emergency department nurse. Because of their night shift hours, Whataburger became one of their favorite places to visit together.

Tayler Hatcher and Geoffrey Martin, College Station

Hatcher and Martin come from very different backgrounds: Hatcher is a 9th-generation Texan from from a long line of ranchers, and Martin is from France. Martin had never heard of Whataburger until he met Hatcher.

One of the first things Hatcher taught Martin is to always know your Whataburger order, as many of their dates, including road trips to wineries, ended with Whataburger stops.

The couple is expecting their first baby in March.

Matt and Julie Gray, Grand Prairie

Matt and Julie Gray were in the middle of planning an unconventional vow renewal for their 10-year anniversary when they found out about the Whatawedding contest. They first met in January 2009 and have two daughters.

Amy Moss and Xander Leatherwood, Fort Worth

Moss and Leatherwood’s first date ended with a Whataburger trip and talking all hours into the night. During that time, Leatherwood told Moss his coworkers call him “Whataburger” because he was always eating Whataburger. They quickly fell in love and got engaged with plans for a Whataburger-themed wedding.

Sharon Arteaga and Dylan Welch, Corpus Christi

Arteaga and Welch’s relationship started with a dance and Whataburger. They met through mutual connections at the University of Texas at Austin and got to know each other during many drive-thru adventures at Whataburger. Arteaga and Welch have been together ever since – five years strong!

Arteaga and Welch won a $5,000 honeymoon from Whataburger and plan to spend their vacation in France. Their wedding will be broadcast live on the restaurant’s YouTube page at 2 p.m. Friday.

The weddings will include Whataburger meals (couples get to order their favorites off the menu), a select number of guests, a photographer, an officiant and orange and white decorations.

