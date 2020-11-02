HOUSTON — A “very, very dangerous” sexual assault suspect is on the loose and Houston police say they want him caught before he attacks again.

HPD detectives identify the suspected serial rapist as 28-year-old Brandon Jay Carter. He is charged in three cases and suspected in others.

Investigators believe Carter stalks his victims before attacking them in their homes.

“Brandon Jay Carter is not a nice man,” the lead detective said. “Very brutal to his victims, using a pistol, covers their eyes with different methods and uses ties to bound them during the sexual assault.”

The most recent case happened on January 8 in west Houston. When the victim left her apartment to go to work, detectives say Carter ambushed her at gunpoint and forced her back inside.

Detectives say Carter is “very, very methodical” when it comes to leaving DNA evidence at the scenes. They say it was the latest victim’s stolen debit card that led to his identity.

“He made a mistake and we caught him,” the lead detective said.

The woman later identified Carter in a photo lineup.

He was then linked to two sexual assaults in June and September in the Greenspoint area.

Carter was released from jail on a similar charge in January of 2019.

Investigators think he likely attacked more than three women in the thirteen months he’s been out of jail.

“We do believe that Brandon Carter is responsible for other sexual assaults,” they said.

Carter is around 5'8, 150 pounds with a stocky, athletic build. He may have a mustache and his hair may have changed since the old mug shot in this story.

Police don’t know Carter’s whereabouts but he is known to have lived in the Greenspoint area and has been known to stay in motels and with friends.

Friends told police he often uses the bus to get around and they don't believe he has a car.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts, or who believe they may have been one of his victims, is urged to contact the HPD Special Victims Division Adult Sex Crimes Unit at 713-308-1180 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Video: Piece of monster truck hits child, parents at Monster Jam in Houston

New video appears to show missing Idaho kids' mom dumping their belongings at storage facility

T-Mobile says $27B mega merger with Sprint will benefit consumers