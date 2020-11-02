SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police are investigating a heartbreaking double murder scene Tuesday in the Greatwood subdivision.

A woman and child were found shot to death inside a house in the 8500 block of Evening Light Drive.

Police initially went to the house to notify the victims about a relative who’d been found dead in Guadalupe County. All three lived at the home in Sugar Land, authorities said.

No one answered when police arrived, so a neighbor with a key let them in.

That’s when they found the bodies of a woman and a child. They said both were shot to death.

The child is believed to be in elementary school.

The relative found dead in Guadalupe County apparently took his own life, according to Sugar Land Police spokesman Doug Adolph. The man lived in the house with the Greatwood victims but police aren't saying what their relationship was or if the murders and suicide are connected.

