HOUSTON — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Jan. 10.

If you’ve ever dreamed of exploring the stars, walking on mars or taking a trip to the moon, this could be your shot.

NASA will soon begin accepting applications for its next class of Artemis astronauts.

With the Artemis program, NASA plans to land the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024. The next giant leap after that will be mars.

“For the handful of highly talented women and men we will hire to join our diverse astronaut corps, it’s an incredible time in human spaceflight to be an astronaut,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.

If you’re scared of heights, get motion sickness, have claustrophobia or become easily homesick, this probably isn’t the job for you.

Basic requirements

NASA is looking for people with master's degrees in engineering, biological science, physical science or mathematics. A doctor of medicine degree or completion of a nationally recognized test pilot program also qualify.

Three years of related professional experience

Pass the NASA astronaut physical

Be a U.S. citizen

Current astronauts suggested a few other qualities:

Jessica Watkins : Be a good team player

: Be a good team player Loral O’Hara : Have a variety of skills

: Have a variety of skills Kayla Barron : Have an explorer’s spirit

: Have an explorer’s spirit Jonny Kim: The number one most important trait is humility

The number one most important trait is humility Warren Hoburg: Technical skills, operational skills and just be fun to be around

Technical skills, operational skills and just be fun to be around Raja Chari: “Honestly, it’s a lot like being a good kindergartner. You just have to get along well with others. If you spill your glue, just don’t spill your glue again. Learn from your mistake.”

In a nutshell: A fun science or math whiz who plays well with others, has a master’s degree, is physically fit and humble with a strong sense of adventure. Oh, and they clean up their own spills.

Applications for the Artemis Generation astronauts will be accepted from March 2 to March 31.

NASA expects to select the new class of astronaut candidates in mid-2021.

