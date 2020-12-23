Volunteers prepare to feed 25,000 people at Christmas Eve Super Feast

Instead of the usual sit-down dinner, anyone who’s hungry will have to walk or drive up only.

HOUSTON, Texas — The 42nd annual Christmas Eve Super Feast is happening Thursday, and this year, the need is so great, sponsors are expecting to feed thousands more than last year.

But this year, the Super Feast will look and feel very different.

“This year because of the pandemic, everything will be 'grab and go,'" Regional Director of City Wide Club of America, Stephanie Lewis said.

Instead of the usual sit-down dinner, anyone who’s hungry will have to walk or drive up only.

If you’re walking, go to the front of the George R. Brown Convention Center, and the distribution will be along Avenida de las Americas.

If you’re driving, head to the back, and enter at Chartres and Walker to get in line. Stay in your car and follow the signs.

“Everything will go as smoothly as we can make it, whether you walk up or drive up, you’ll have the same opportunities," Lewis said.

Those opportunities include a hot meal, served to-go.

“Brown sugar roasted chicken, and macaroni and cheese and green beans, dessert and bread, the whole works," Lewis said.

They will have toys for kids and even food baskets.

“Hopefully that will last 3 – 7 days," Lewis said.

And this year, it’s needed more than ever.

“I don’t know of a single person who hasn’t been affected in one way or another by the pandemic," Lewis said.

Organizers are expecting to feed more than 25,000 people Thursday, up from 20,000 the year before.

“Many of the people who would normally be here to volunteer or to donate, or sponsor, are in the lines because they’ve lost employment or lost their homes or have been downsized," Lewis said.

But if you want to offer help instead of receiving it, City Wide Club is still taking volunteers. You can register for a shift on their website.

“And they can register right there and come on down and help us," Lewis said.