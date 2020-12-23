30 chefs team with Lucille's 1913 to cook Christmas meals for 1,000 Houston families

30 Houston chefs teamed with Lucille's 1913 to cook for two days straight so 1,000 Third Ward families can have a fresh meal for Christmas.

HOUSTON — They say teamwork makes the dream work. Well, when it comes to cooking, packaging and delivering 5,000 meals, Lucille’s 1913 is proving we really are better and strong together.

The nonprofit organization, which launched during the pandemic, is focused on providing fresh, tasty meals to families in a number of Houston neighborhoods like Acres Homes, Sunnyside the Fifth Ward and the Third Ward.

The organization was started by Chris Williams. He’s a prominent chef who also owns Lucille’s Restaurant. So far, Lucille’s 1913 has donated 120,000 daily meals to neighbors.

“I live two blocks away from here. My restaurant is six blocks away from here,” Williams said. “Third Ward’s been a cultural hub for us from the beginning. Lucille’s has been doing business here for eight years. The only reason we’re at a point right now where we can sustain these efforts for the community is because of the neighborhood of the Third Ward. So to do a drop like this, we wanted to go home first.”

Thirty chefs spent two days prepping, cooking and packaging 5,000 holiday meals for 1,000 pre-selected families. What's on the menu? Chicken breast, gravy, mac and cheese and Virginia-style green beans. Support from the Kinder Foundation and the Emancipation Park Conservancy helped make it all happen.

People showed up to Emancipation Park in their own car, in cabs and on foot. Donations by Sarah and Doug Foshee covered 1,000 $100 HEB gift cards for each family.