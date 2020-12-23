Houston, Harris County COVID-19 update | Coming up at 3 p.m.

You can watch the press conference live on this page.

HOUSTON — COMING UP AT 3 P.M. | Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will be proving an update on the city and county's latest COVID-19 response.

As of Tuesday, Houston and Harris County have reported a combined 222,932 COVID-19 cases with 193,132 of those cases being reported as recovered.

Harris County is reporting 1,066 deaths and Houston reports 1,531.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have rolled out in the Houston area.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine began arriving Monday at dozens of Houston-area hospitals and clinics.

The City of Houston is also expected to get at least 6,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Those doses will be split evenly between the Houston Health Department, the Houston Fire Department and other frontline health workers.

“The support operations, the functions that are filled by support personnel, at this moment don’t qualify,” said HFD Chief Sam Peña during a news conference Monday afternoon. “But as soon as the decision is made for the Phase 1 Bravo group to be eligible, then we’ll be prepared to administer those.”

Differences between Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Although both vaccines use messenger RNA or mRNA to attack the coronavirus and both require two doses, there are some key differences.

Pfizer's is approved for people ages 16 and older. Moderna's is for people 18 years or older.

Pfizer's must be stored in ultra-cold freezers, around -80 degrees Celsius. Moderna's can last in normal refrigerators for up to 30 days.

According to Dr. Catherine Troisi, an infectious disease epidemiologist at UT Health School of Public Health, the difference is because of the lipids, or fats, that each company used for surrounding the mRNA.

She said Moderna's are more stable, but that Pfizer did not know that when creating their vaccine.

“Get whichever vaccine you can," said Dr. Troisi. "They are both equally effective.”