BRYAN, Texas — A tornado touched down in Bryan Wednesday evening just before 5 p.m.

There were reports of damage to four structures, though It’s not clear if anyone was injured. The damage was reported near FM 1179 and Coyote Run.

There was a tornado warning for the area that the tornado was spotted. The Texas A&M campus wasn't included in the warning but they sent out a Code Maroon alert to let off-campus students and staff know.

