HOUSTON — The same storm system that rolled through Houston on Wednesday went on to cause damage in East Texas and Louisiana overnight, according to multiple reports.

In Ruston, Louisiana there are reports of two deaths and significant tornado damage, reports News Star.

"It's bad; real bad," Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker told the newspaper. "We took a direct hit."

The storms went east from Texas into Louisiana, causing damage at the campus of Louisiana Tech. That school has cancelled classes for Thursday. Strong winds damaged area gas station awnings and also power lines.

In San Augustine Co, Texas, the San Augustine Inn at the intersection of US 96 and SH 21 was damaged by a possible tornado, reports KYTX. TxDOT says several areas in and around San Augustine have damage from trees and power lines across the roadways.

The San Augustine Sheriff's Office says there are multiple road closures due to street flooding.

