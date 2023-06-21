In Houston, you can file a claim, but it's a long shot and you must meet certain criteria.

HOUSTON — Houston roads became victim to the extreme heat we experienced in the middle of June.

Several issues popped up -- like potholes and road buckling.

What caused those issues? One conclusion is thermal expansion. That means concrete expands in the heat and when it has nowhere to go, it can buckle.

Houston roads started buckling so quickly during June that drivers didn't notice and drove right over those holes and cracks, causing damage to their vehicles.

Many of us in the newsroom wanted to know -- does the city or state help with repairs if your vehicle is damaged due to road issues?

The short answer -- don't count on it.

Drivers must usually count on road hazard insurance for any help.

In Houston, you can file a claim, but it's a long shot and you must meet certain criteria.

The City of Houston has a pothole tracker on its website so you can see where they've been reported and whether they've been fixed.

Another tip, apps like Waze or Google Maps often have up-to-date information reported by other drivers.