TxDOT blames extreme heat for several road issues across Houston area

TxDOT is asking drivers to pay attention to road conditions and to report any issues.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Extreme heat is being blamed for several road issues across the Greater Houston Area.

In Brazoria County, part of the concrete on Highway 6 started to buckle, shutting down the main lanes between Manvel and Alvin. Crews worked for hours to make repairs.

"What we're doing is, we're cleaning up the concrete removing that broken up concrete and then patching that as best as possible. And we'll go out there at some point and do a more extensive repair," said Texas Department of Transportation representative Danny Perez.

On the I-59 feeder at Chimney Rock, drivers unexpectedly came across more broken concrete.

"I got two flat tires and only one spare, and that's like the hottest day of the year here," said driver Titus Parker, whose car fell victim to the broken concrete.

Perez said that in recent days, they've had around five to ten breaks.

"We do have these types of issues at different times, but we're seeing it a lot more frequently because of the heat," he said. "Rains impact those particular parts of the pavement and then over time when the sun comes up and we have the hot, the heat that we're having currently, that could cause a problem for that. That pavement is hard to break up."

Perez said the biggest break TxDOT is dealing with is on Highway 6. He said they're also seeing breaks on feeder roads as well as some ramps and main lanes.

His advice for drivers? Pay attention to the road and report any issues you see.