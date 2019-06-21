FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A teen is in critical condition after he was hit by a truck Friday evening near Richmond.

The incident happened near the intersection of West Airport Boulevard and Novar Gardens Avenue.

Deputies said the teen was riding his bike and did not stop at the stop sign when he pulled in front of a truck pulling a tractor. They said the truck driver stopped at the scene.

The teen was airlifted to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center where he is in "very critical condition," according to Sheriff Nehls.

