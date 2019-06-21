Police are looking for a man who tried to steal a car with a young girl inside at a Sugar Land day care Friday morning.

The man, described as a black male who was wearing a bandana, jumped in the car while the girl’s mother was inside. The suspect was unable to start the car, but he took a purse and fled.

Police said the girl was scared but otherwise OK.

The man escaped in a gray Dodge Durango.

The incident happened at the Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy in the 8200 block of Homeward Way.

If you have any information, contact the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2020.

