FORT BEND COUNTY — Investigators are searching for a 39-year-old woman who they believe could be connected to a hit-and-run that left an 8-year-old in critical condition Thursday.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said Angela Smith is a person of interest in the crash.

Police believe Smith was also involved in another hit-and-run in Houston later Thursday night. A woman involved in that crash told the Houston Police Department the car that hit her matched the description of a car that hit the 8-year-old, according to HPD.

That girl was injured when a driver ran a stop sign and hit her but did not stop. The crash happened at Bissonnet and Hodges Bend near Sugar Land.

RELATED: 8-year-old hit after driver runs stop sign near Sugar Land, sheriff's office says

Investigators are searching for a dark gray Nissan Altima with the license plate CZC1436 and damage to its windshield. They believe it was driven by Smith. Investigators said to pay special attention around MLK and the Mykawa area.

If you have any information, contact Lt. Skelton with the sheriff’s office at 281-341-8732.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM