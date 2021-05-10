Video captures armed suspect stealing drugs from southwest Houston pharmacy

The armed man reportedly ordered an employee to open the safe, then took everything inside.

Take a look at the video in the window above. It shows an armed guy robbing a southwest Houston pharmacy and police hope you can help identify him.

It happened on September 27 a little before 6 a.m. The man walked into a drug store in the 5200 block of Buffalo Speedway, pulled out a revolver and demanded prescription drugs.

He then walked around the counter and forced the employee to open the safe. The suspect grabbed all of the prescription meds from there and put it into a black trash bag. He then walked out and took off in a black Ford F-150 crew cab.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 40s, standing between 5’10” to 5’11” and weighing between 160 to 190 pounds. He was wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap.