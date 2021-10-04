HPD says man shot stepfather to death, mother in arm during argument over crashed vehicle

Houston police said a man killed his stepfather and shot his mother in the arm during an argument at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Greenridge Drive.

HOUSTON — A man was taken into custody Monday after Houston police said he shot his stepfather to death and accidentally shot his mother in the arm.

Police said it happened at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Greenridge Drive around 8 p.m.

According to investigators, an argument broke out over the family vehicle being wrecked earlier Monday night. It's unclear who wrecked the vehicle.

During the argument, the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot his stepfather to death, according to police. Investigators said the suspect's mother was accidentally shot in the arm and is expected to survive.

The accused shooter was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Houston police said the evidence will be presented to the District Attorney's Office to see how they want to proceed.