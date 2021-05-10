HPD: Man broke into woman's home, tried to sexually assault her

Video shows the suspect being taken into custody by police.

HOUSTON — A woman told police a man broke into her home and attempted to sexually assault her in west Houston overnight.

Police are still piecing together the details of what happened. They said it happened inside the woman’s home in a gated community on Norman Woods Street just south of Buffalo Bayou.

This happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when the call dropped as a burglary in progress.

When HPD arrived at the scene, police said the victim told them she woke up to a man who tried to sexually assault her.

Police said they found the suspect a short time later outside.

